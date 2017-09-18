Jourdan Dunn Attacks London Nightclub In Racism Row

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn is calling for a boycott of a London nightclub over its poor treatment of Black people. Dunn was launching her second Lon Dunn x Missguided collection at Reign nightclub in London's Piccadilly when her brother, who was on the guest list, was refused entry by the club's manager, Metro.co.uk reported.
The 27-year-old was then reportedly forced to leave her own party to deal with the issue. A source told Metro.co.uk that she had to ask her brother to calm down to quell the "tense situation."
"The manager seemed to have an attitude problem, he was the one calling the shots with guests gaining entry," the source added.
It wasn't until Dunn threatened to shut the party down because of the way the club had treated her guests, that Reign let her brother in. Other guests included Stormzy, Maya Jama, Winnie Harlow, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
In a series of tweets later in the night, Dunn urged her 285k followers not to go to Reign, saying "they don't like Black people" despite "wanting to play our music." Stormzy went on to retweet her plea.
DO NOT GO TO REIGN NIGHTCLUB I REPEAT DO NOT GO REIGN NIGHTCLUB THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!— Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 16, 2017
THEY WAY I WAS TREATING AT MY OWN EVENT WAS DISGUSTING!— Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 16, 2017
THEY WANT TO PLAY OUR MUSIC BUT DONT WANT OUR BLACK ASS IN THE CLUB, HA IIGHT COOL!— Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 16, 2017
Dunn thanked her guests for attending and apologized for the bouncers' behavior.
ANYWAY THANK YOU TO EVERY ONE WHO CAME OUT IT MEANS EVERYTHING TO ME ❤️— Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 17, 2017
GIGGS STORMZY MAYA HAILEY WINNIE NELAM LEIGHANNE EDWARD ELLA DILONE THANK YOU AND SORRY THAT YOU ALL HAD TO EXPERIENCE REIGN LUV U ALL ❤️— Jourdan Dunn (@missjourdandunn) September 17, 2017
The newly opened private members club, which has VIP tables requiring a minimum spend of £3,000 (about $4,046 USD), has yet to comment on the incident.
