Story from Entertainment News

Jourdan Dunn Attacks London Nightclub In Racism Row

Natalie Gil
Photo: Pete Summers/REX/Shutterstock.
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn is calling for a boycott of a London nightclub over its poor treatment of black people. Dunn was launching her second Lon Dunn x Missguided collection at Reign nightclub in London's Piccadilly when her brother, who was on the guest list, was refused entry by the club's manager, Metro.co.uk reported.
The 27-year-old was then reportedly forced to leave her own party to deal with the issue. A source told Metro.co.uk that she had to ask her brother to calm down to quell the "tense situation". "The manager seemed to have an attitude problem, he was the one calling the shots with guests gaining entry," the source added.
Advertisement
It wasn't until Dunn threatened to shut the party down, because of the way the club had treated her guests, that Reign let her brother in. Other guests included Stormzy, Maya Jama, Winnie Harlow, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
In a series of tweets later in the night, Dunn urged her 285k followers not to go to Reign, saying "they don't like black people" despite "wanting to play our music". Stormzy went on to retweet her plea.
Dunn thanked her guests for attending and apologised for the bouncers' behaviour.
The newly opened private members club, which has VIP tables requiring a minimum spend of £3,000, is yet to comment on the incident.
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series