Laura Dern, Speech-Giver Extraordinaire, Says She’s Giving Away Her Emmy

As if Laura Dern hadn't tugged at our heartstrings enough with her inspirational speech after accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for Big Little Lies on Sunday night, she's keeping the fuzzy feelings coming by giving away her Emmy to a very special person.
"I think I'm gonna give this to my mom," the 50-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight. "My original actress, mentor, inspiration."
Turns out, Dern's mother, actress Diane Ladd, was finding this out along with the rest of us.
"I definitely want to have her have this," Dern continued. "But, yes, I'm telling her right now with you that 'Mom, I want you to have this.' She wanted to be here, but she's a working actor."
For Dern, last night was all about supporting the women in her life, and vice versa. She made this very clear with her acceptance speech, which praised the strong female leads in Big Little Lies.
"I've been acting since I was 11 years old and I think I've worked with maybe twelve women so I just want to thank the television academy for honoring our show and working with this incredible tribe of fierce women," she told the crowd, adding that she shared "this with my tribe of four ladies. I feel very proud to be a part of reflecting fierce women and mothers finding their voice."
And while her mother couldn't attend the Emmys, it sounds like Dern and the rest of the women celebrated enough for her (and then some).
"I know Reese [Witherspoon] and Nic[ole Kidman] are ready to party, already," she told the outlet after the ceremony. "I mean, I think we're just going to go to every single party possible. I'm exhausted already."
As far as her Emmy is concerned, we can't think of a more perfect gesture.
