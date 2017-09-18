Luke From The Handmaid’s Tale Is An Underappreciated Bae

The Handmaid's Tale's many wins during last night's Emmys gave us another chance to obsess over the Hulu series, and reminded us of one of the more overlooked aspects of the show's first season: O-T Fagbenle. The 36-year-old, who played Luke on the dystopian hit, walked the red carpet Sunday evening, and prompted some internet sleuthing that I refuse to be ashamed of.
First off, Fagbenle is bae — actually, not just bae, he's international bae, having grown up in London as well as Spain and Nigeria, according to IMDB. Before Handmaid's Tale, you may have seen him in HBO's Looking or the UK drama The Five, but Luke is arguably his biggest breakout role, and it seems like everyone's starting to notice. In fact, his most recent tweet (somewhat) addressed his new bae status.
"I got called a DILF today," he wrote. "#mixedfeelings"
Since Fagbenle doesn't know how to feel, I'd like to present some evidence, starting with this Instagram picture:
Or this one:
Or this one of him and his equally bae brother:
As much as I'd like to take credit for this discovery, fan have already been taking to Twitter to express their love.
"tbh Luke from the handmaids tale is a SNACK and I am hungry," one wrote.
Luke from Handmaids Tale is just a hottie!!! Where is my Luke— Shayla Tharp ☾ (@shaylatharp88) May 24, 2017
"Luke from Handmaids Tale is just a hottie!!!" another cried. "Where is my Luke"
"Luke from handmaids tale is..,,, hot," another fan added.
Fagbenle, I hope you can forgive us for overlooking your official bae status during the first season. Rest assured, when season 2 finally comes around (which Fagbenle himself told the LA Times is "action packed, it's exciting, and you're gonna really get to see an expansion of the world of Gilead") you'll get bae respect you've long deserved.
