Why It's So Important Hollywood Is (Finally!) Normalizing Interracial Love

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner. In the decades since, however, there have been surprisingly few films featuring main characters in cross-cultural relationships. And when they did happen, the colors of their skin were central story lines: There was 1975’s Mandingo, Hairspray in 1988, Spike Lee’s controversial Jungle Fever in 1991, and Whitney Houston opposite Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard (1992). More arrived in the early aughts, like 2001’s Save The Last Dance, the 2005 Dinner remake Guess Who, with Ashton Kutcher as the white significant other to Zoe Saldana, 2006’s Something New about a Black woman (Sanaa Lathan) dating a white man (Simon Baker), and Lance Gross and America Ferrera were a secretly engaged duo in Our Family Wedding in 2010. On TV, couples like these appeared in the occasional storylines on shows, like Tom and Helen in The Jeffersons, and later soap operas and '90s hits like Ally McBeal, The West Wing, and ER. In all of the above, however, opposite skin colors were a focal point. Extraordinary, not expected.