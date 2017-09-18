Did You Catch Netflix’s Surprise Trailer During The Emmys?

In case you missed the commercial, which is entirely possible if you're a Netflix/Hulu-only kind of gal, it starts with clips from what very well might be some of your favorite shows: The Crown, Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things, and House Of Cards. Then, those funny folk begin to pop up in a few of the iconic scenes from the Netflix original series. For instance, when Piper climbs up on Litchfield's cafeteria table to protest in OITNB, Chris Rock appears beside her and aks, "Ladies, doesn't it bother you that you're in here and O.J.'s walkin' the streets?" Besides just that, Chapelle shows up in the world of Stranger Things, Ellen confronts Winston Churchill about his bad breath in The Crown, and Seinfeld does one of his signature bits about mundane topics like phone calls while riding in the Presidential motorcade with Frank Underwood from House Of Cards.