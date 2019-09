What Is Netflix Up To With These Mysterious Billboard Ads?

If you happen to be wandering around Studio City in Los Angeles, or Hell's Kitchen in New York City, you may stumble upon some pretty confusing ads . That was certainly the case for a handful of Twitter users, who took to the social media platform these past few days to share snaps of these mysterious billboards they spotted that boldly proclaimed "Netflix Is A Joke." The proclamation wasn't accompanied by any other information, causing people to wonder what the ads were for, where they were from, and if Netflix had anything to say in response to this pretty public shaming.