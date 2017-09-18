After Apple's latest announcement, people were basically salivating over the iPhone X, the top-of-the-line smartphone that seemed like it was sent to consumers from the future. With pre-selling set to start on October 27, many Apple die-hards are already set to enter their credit card info. However, the latest news from Mashable says that anyone unwilling to go through the pre-order process may not get an iPhone X until 2018.
Using information gathered from KGI Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Mashable notes that Apple's supply of the iPhone X may be even lower than expected. That means the tech giant might not be shipping out the iPhone X in huge numbers to appease all the demand that's sure to come with its release. Taking into account the fact that Apple can't manufacture the iPhone X as quickly as past models due to its new, super-sharp OLED display, Kuo predicts that the new phones won't be readily available for purchase until next year.
"Due to supply constraints, we expect market demand won't be fully met before 1H18," Kuo wrote in a report sent to according to MacRumors.
Another reason for the iPhone X's slow rollout may have to do with the release of its little sister, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Available sooner, with stores expecting the handsets on September 22, Apple may be letting the lower-priced smartphone have its own time in the spotlight. It's not breaking news, however.
Mashable notes that every time a new iPhone gets released (annually, at this point), there's a frenzy surrounding everyone trying to get a new model. That leads to analysts having to change their predictions and declare that demand is outpacing supply. Of course, anyone who can't wait will definitely go the way of pre-ordering to get the phone ASAP, but for those who want their phones from brick-and-mortar Apple stores or other retailers, there could be a long wait ahead.
