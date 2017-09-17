Demi Lovato Explains Why She Doesn't Discuss Her Sexuality

Demi Lovato is an advocate for the LGBTQ community, but she prefers to keep the details about her own sexuality private. In a new interview with Pride Source, the singer said that receiving the GLAAD Vanguard Award was one of the proudest moments of her life. But Lovato, who recently made headlines after she was spotted holding hands with a woman, doesn't want her sexuality exploited for a salacious headline.
"I just feel like everyone's always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is. I feel like it's irrelevant to what my music is all about," Lovato explained. "I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I'm passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music. Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite."
The 25-year-old singer's YouTube documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated releases on October 12 and she hopes it will put rumors about her sexuality to rest. "If ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms," Lovato told the outlet.
Lovato recently celebrated six years of sobriety and she discussed how substance abuse affects the LGBTQ community.
"I think a lot of people drinking and using in the LGBTQ community has to do with finding their identity. The most important thing to know is that you are never going to find your identity through drugs and alcohol, so don't even go there. You are not going to find the answers through drugs and alcohol," she told the outlet.
