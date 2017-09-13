Demi Lovato Opens Up About How She Manages Her Sobriety

Demi Lovato has always been open about sobriety, mental health, and body image, and this time is no different.
Lovato has now been sober for six years, but it hasn't always been easy. While accepting the Spirit of Sobriety award at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular event on Saturday, she opened up about how she manages her sobriety.
"Every day is a battle," she said, according to People. "You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well."
Lovato said that she has stayed on top of her recovery process by actively attending therapy, and making sure that her health remains a priority.
"I see a therapist twice a week," she said. "I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym."
In an interview with Refinery29 last year, Lovato discussed her sobriety, telling us that for her, staying sober also means avoiding triggers as best as possible.
"I had to learn the hard way that I can’t do parties anymore," she said at the time. "Some people can go out and not be triggered, but that’s not the case for me."
Lovato's commitment to her health is admirable, and so is her openness — it's refreshing to see someone in the public eye speak out on issues that are largely still stigmatized.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
