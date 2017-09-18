Lady Gaga Sent The Sweetest Message Of Support To Selena Gomez

Just one day after Lady Gaga canceled her performance at Rock in Rio in Brazil due to overwhelming pain, Mother Monster extended her support to Selena Gomez, who recently opened up about receiving a kidney transplant over the summer.
Gaga tweeted her sweet message on Friday, calling Gomez a "warrior princess" and "an inspiration."
Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess. What an inspiration. ?— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 15, 2017
Last week, Gomez shared a heartwarming photo of herself and friend Francia Raisa smiling at each other in hospital beds. Raisa, who just went back to work on her new series Grown-ish, donated her kidney to the "Fetish" singer after her battle with Lupus grew more life-threatening.
Gomez thanked her longtime friend in a lengthy Instagram post, saying: "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."
It's really inspiring to see both Gaga and Gomez talk about their chronic illness, especially since their conditions are not uncommon. The CDC reports that approximately 4 million adult Americans have fibromyalgia, and the National Resource Center on Lupus claims that about 1.5 million Americans have Lupus.
E News! reports that since Gomez shared her story, LupusResearch.org has received a massive increase in donations, raising nearly $500,000 in just days.
Fans and artists alike have praised the pop stars for being so honest and vulnerable and for making time for recovery. On Friday, Kesha tweeted her love and support to both artists.
"My heart is with selena gomez and lady gaga today," she wrote. "We're all human & need self care. i hope both these icons heal safe & feel good. such wonderful role models for being so honest with a very critical world."
