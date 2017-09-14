Lady Gaga will no longer be performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil on Friday after she was hospitalized for "severe physical pain" on Thursday, Variety reports.
Mother Monster made the announcement via her Twitter page just days after revealing that she was living with fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes musculoskeletal pain and most commonly affects women.
"Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough 2 come to Rock in Rio," she wrote. "I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now."
In another tweet, Gaga implored fans to lend her their "grace and understanding" and promised that as soon as she found the strength she'd be performing again.
Though she didn't specifically link her pain to fibromyalgia, Gaga later tweeted that what she was experiencing wasn't "simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour," but was rather "severe pain." Fortunately, she shared that she is "in good hands w/ the very best doctors."
I was taken to the hospital its not simply hip pain or wear & tear from tour, I'm in severe pain. I'm in good hands w/ the very best doctors— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017
In a preview for her upcoming documentary, Five Foot Two, the singer gave fans a glimpse into one of her doctor's appointments to show what it's like to live with chronic pain. The video, which features a doctor explaining the different procedures needed to reduce the life-altering symptoms, is difficult to watch and shows Gaga at her most vulnerable.
"There is an element and a very strong piece of me that believes that pain is a microphone. My pain really does me no good unless I transform it into something that is," Gaga told Today of her decision to highlight her treatment in her documentary. "So I hope that people watching it that do struggle with chronic pain know they’re not alone."
Earlier this month, Gaga canceled her show in Montreal, citing an illness brought on by performing in the rain in New York. Rather than just getting the rest she needed, the pop sensation had pizza delivered to her fans waiting outside of her hotel and even made a brief appearance on the roof to let everyone know that sick or not, she's always there for them.
