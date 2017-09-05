The pop sensation, currently on her Joanne World Tour, grew ill after performing in the pouring rain at Queen's Citi Field in New York last week and had to cancel her show in Montréal, Vulture reports.
Mother Monster broke the news to her fans in a Twitter post that read: "To my beautiful fans. I couldn't be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight. I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight."
She also noted that she and her team would do what they could to reschedule the show for a later date.
I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017
Though many normal people would take some NyQuil and try to sleep off an illness, Gaga once again proved that she's no ordinary person. Shortly after announcing the show's cancelation, she tweeted that she would be buying pizza for the loyal fans gathered outside of her hotel.
I'm sending free ? to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal ?. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans.— xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017
"I love you so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans," Gaga added.
But the "Million Reasons" singer didn't stop there. Gaga also surprised fans by stepping out onto the roof of her hotel just to say hi.
I still got to see Gaga despite the cancellation. @ladygaga you're an angel.. you could've just stayed in there but you actually came❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/onocacWzxe— Ced ? (@ced_gaga16) September 5, 2017
Gaga's goodwill didn't go unappreciated by her fans, who gathered and sang one of her hits in the street below in hopes of making her feel better. The song definitely resonated with her because she posted a video on her Snapchat saying "I can't believe you are singing Grigio Girls I will make it up to you I promise Montreal."
Lady Gaga is watching her fans from her hotel and sent them autographs and free pizza. ? #GetWellSoonGaga pic.twitter.com/WDWncWDTGf— Lady Gaga (@MisterBroRo) September 4, 2017
Lady Gaga, we don't deserve you.
