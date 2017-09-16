Calling all Harry Potter fans who know the series front to back and could recite spells in their sleep. ThinkGeek just put out Hogwarts house-themed onesies. Accio my best life.
For about 50 galleons, I mean dollars, you can show your house spirit while being your comfiest self. No transmogrification necessary. Well, that is if you are in Gryffindor or Slytherin. ThinkGeek doesn't have onesies for Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff, the often forgotten, but equally as great houses, just yet. Here's hoping those are on their way.
Complete with wizarding robe sleeves, it is now easier than ever to be the witches and wizards we always wished we were. This fleece onesie makes waiting on your Hogwarts acceptance letter a little easier. It may have been 20 years since the first book was released, but that letter is definitely still on its way.
It also comes with zip on foot attachments if you wanted to wear it out to Hogsmead, or maybe the store to pick up some snacks for your next Harry Potter movie marathon — or as I call them, Potter-thons.
Probably the greatest feature of all, though, is it has pockets! Such a simple addition, but it really makes all the difference when it comes to lounging around the House Common Room. From the photos, they look not quite big enough for a wand but definitely big enough for a time turner or a chocolate frog. Just remember not to leave the chocolate frog in there for too long.
If I were to look in the Mirror of Erised right now, it would show me in this onesie in a room completely decked out with PBTeen's new Harry Potter bedroom collection.
