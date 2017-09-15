Game of Thrones fans, grab your tinfoil hats, because this theory is a doozy. In fact, it's so awful that it's probably true — and it has a lot of evidence to back it up.
I'm just going to blurt it out: Jon Snow will kill Dany. AHH NO. This is the scenario none of us want, but we may not have a choice. It comes to us by way of Reddit, in a long, well-thought out essay. It's a mix of both show and book canon, so for the purposes of this story, we are going to assume that show canon takes precedence over book canon.
Let's start with some of the most convoluted parts of the evidence. Exhibit A: The Azor Ahai prophecy. Azor Ahai is a legendary warrior who fought off the White Walkers (called the Others in the books) thousands of years ago. The followers of the Lord of Light (called R'hllor in the books) believe that Azor Ahai will be reincarnated when the world is under attack from the White Walkers again, during a harsh winter called the Long Night. And well, since the Army of the Dead is definitely real and definitely coming to Westeros, it would make sense that Azor Ahai would reappear at this crucial time. We have a lot of ideas about who Azor Ahai could be, but right now, for the sake of this theory, we are hypothesizing that it could be Aegon Targaryen, FKA Jon Snow.
If Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is Azor Ahai, it means that he will wield Lightbringer. Lightbringer was Azor Ahai's flaming sword that he forged himself. He tried tempering the steel in water and with a lion's heart, but both times the sword shattered. Not one to give up, he then reconstructed the sword and plunged it into the heart of his beloved wife Nissa Nissa. This finally tempered the sword, and it magically caught fire. He used the sword to fight the bad guys and save the world. Or so the story goes.
Following this logically, if Jon Snow is Azor Ahai, he will need his own Lightbringer in order to kill the Night King. Longclaw, while awesome, is not going to cut it. Which means it will need to be tempered by...yes, killing the woman he loves.
There's another wrinkle that tells us that Dany may never sit on the Iron Throne. Remember her visions in the House of the Undying? Her first vision as she entered the warlocks' chambers was the destroyed throne room of the Red Keep, covered in snow. The Iron Throne lay before her, and she reaches out to touch it, but never does — she is torn away by the sound of her dragons. Many have interpreted this vision to mean that she will come tantalizingly close to sitting on the Iron Throne, but never will. Perhaps because she will be sacrificed to make a sword?
It would be a colossal bummer if that how her story ends, but if we expected a happy ending, then we haven't been paying attention.
