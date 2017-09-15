First thing's first: She's right. No ifs, ands, or but(t)s. Whether someone is conventionally thin or not by society's standards doesn't give anyone the right to modify their bodies, especially without permission. Ratajkowski also raises an important, often overlooked point of the debate: Everyone has their own baggage about certain features already. Why make it worse by changing them to what they already think other people think they should look like instead? Most of the comments range from unconditional support for the model-actress, to others who think she looks better in the original.