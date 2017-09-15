In a world where we talk about "fake news" almost as much as real news and half of the real news sounds straight out of an article on The Onion anyway, believing everything you read is no longer an option. There are no exceptions to this rule — you must take everything with a grain of salt, from websites with IP addresses traced back to Veles, Macedonia, to the label on a bottle of poster paint that promises the paint will, despite its intended purpose, wash easily off human skin. Blind faith won't get you anywhere these days, and one trusting individual discovered that the hard way: by ending up with a face dyed pink and no solution in sight.
Advertisement
Twitter user LeleTill, whose real name is Leah, is the latest subject of social-media schadenfreude after she shared a regrettable experience involving her face and a bottle of Palmer Washable Glitter Poster Paint.
See you in court Palmer Paint Products pic.twitter.com/0mxXgGCQcn— leah (@LeleTill) September 13, 2017
Leah's story is one best told in pictures: First, she shows her face coated generously in the paint (lips and eyelids included, which seems especially dangerous), accompanied by two close-up images of the label on the bottle, which clearly states that the product "washes easily off skin and out of most fabrics." But the last photo, of her pink-stained skin after washing off the supposedly washable paint, says otherwise. "See you in court Palmer Paint Products," she wrote.
After garnering 382,000 likes, 129,000 retweets, and nearly 3,000 comments since the saga was first posted less than 48 hours ago, it's safe to say that Leah's plight has touched the hearts of many. It's one of those things that could happen to anyone — that is, anyone who trusts a poster paint company enough to believe it when it says the paint will come off your skin no problem.
Hopefully Leah's face has returned to its original state since then, and hopefully she's also learned one very important lesson: If you're going to put poster paint all over your face, at least do a trial on a less obvious area first. That's just Questionable Beauty Decision 101. Now can someone get this girl an exfoliant?
Advertisement