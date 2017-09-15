Busy Philipps Is Freaking Out After Being Mistaken For Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Busy Philipps was just mistaken for another famous figure in the United States. And the Dawson's Creek star isn't happy with the comparison.
In a tweet Thursday, Jon Cooper, chair of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump, attempted to make a point by sharing a photo of a teenage Sarah Huckabee Sanders. But it was actually Busy Philipps in character as Kim Kelly on the short-lived TV show Freaks and Geeks — not a photo of Sanders.
Cooper has since deleted the tweet, but not before it made its way to Philipps herself. "ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME? IS THIS A JOKE? THIS IS ME FROM FREAKS AND GEEKS. FAKE NEWS," Philipps tweeted. And yes, she used all-caps.
She then clarified that she and Sanders don't actually look alike, which is a pretty fair point.
"ALSO I LOOK NOTHING LIKE SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS. WHAT IN THE ACTUAL -?!?????!!!!!," Philipps tweeted.
Philipps was apparently so indignant that she tweeted about it a third time, writing, "I AM NEVER GETTING OVER THIS. I AM ACTUALLY DEAD NOW."
Her best tweet, though, was when she criticized the actual content of Cooper's tweet. Cooper had originally written, "Sarah Huckabee Sanders even looked habitually pissed when she was a teenager! I guess having @GovMikeHuckabee as your dad does that to you." No matter what your political beliefs are, that's not a great thing to say about any woman.
Philipps, who also documented her whirlwind of emotion on her Instagram stories, noted that Cooper realized his mistake and had apologized.
"ALSO. Pick on a woman for the insane lies she tells. Not cause she looks pissed off while telling them. I love women who look pissed off," Philipps tweeted. Amen to that.
