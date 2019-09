When we last left our characters on the TBS dark comedy, Dory had just learned the truth about the missing girl at the center of the titular search. However, while Dory was secretly hoping to uncover a grand conspiracy, one connected to cults and bloody clothing found in the woods, the truth was much simpler than she could have ever expected. "Gone girl" Chantal (Clare McNulty) merely ran away, and declined to tell anyone where she was because... well, she was just a teensy bit self-absorbed.