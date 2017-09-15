Kelly Clarkson Got A Shoutout In Hillary Clinton's Book & Her Reaction Is Priceless

An American idol gave a hat tip to an actual American Idol.
Hillary Clinton's new book, What Happened, gives her devotees a closer look at, well, what exactly happened. Upon closer inspection, readers saw one particular call-out in the book's epigraph. Clinton cited a very popular quote from Friedrich Nietzsche, "That which does not kill us makes us stronger." That's all well and good, but Clinton threw in a tongue-and-cheek addition: "(and Kelly Clarkson)."
The winky aside didn't go unnoticed (Spin reported that The Washington Post's David Weigel also posted about it). While some media outlets called it a way for Clinton to prove that she's wasn't just any nominee, but that she was a cool nominee, Clarkson herself took notice. She posted a snapshot of the page along with a slew of celebratory emoji, including the party popper, clapping hands, and cool-smiling-face-with-sunglasses.
"#WhatHappened is that my name is mentioned in @HillaryClinton new book! Yaaaasssss!" she wrote.
#WhatHappened is that my name is mentioned in @HillaryClinton new book! Yaaaasssss! ???? #Nietzsche #Clarkson #philosophergoals ??? pic.twitter.com/vOJJAS56Wi— Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) September 14, 2017
For those unfamiliar with philosophy or Top 40 jams, Nietzsche wrote the original line, "That which does not kill us makes us stronger," and Clarkson took some inspo from it to pen the tune "Stronger," which includes the lyric, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."
Unfortunately, Clarkson didn't get a chance to let Clinton know how much she appreciated the gesture this week, even though the two kinda-sorta crossed paths. E! News noted that both of the women stopped by the Today show to promote their latest projects.
Clarkson will soon release her latest album, Meaning of Life. And after getting a shoutout from Hillary Clinton herself, she can definitely speak on that particular topic.
