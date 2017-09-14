Jennifer Garner Went On A Drug-Induced Rant & We’re Crying Laughing

As a thousand YouTube videos can attest, waking up from anesthesia after dental surgery can make a person pretty loopy. If you're Jennifer Garner, that's definitely true, and she has a hilarious post-surgery video of her own to prove it.
The 13 Going On 30 star and mom of three just couldn't keep one of her zaniest moments to herself, and took to Instagram in order to share it with her more than 219,000 followers.
In the video, which was seemingly filmed by the driver of the car taking Garner home from surgery, the actress waxes poetic about the beauty of the "sad part of Hamilton," the Broadway musical everyone is raving about.
Advertisement
However, no one is raving about it quite as emotionally as Garner, who has literal tears in her eyes as she talks about the play.
"They did the sad part of Hamilton, and I started crying and couldn't stop," Garner says in the video, while clearly swollen from her dental excursion. "He said, 'Are you okay,' and I said 'It's so beautiful, it's so beautiful, listen to the song.'"
She then dissolved into a combination of tears and laughter.
"It's so beautiful that musical, it's so pretty! And so I told him about it and he has to see it."
Fortunately, Garner knows how to laugh at herself, writing in the caption of the video:
""Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical"
"This is the funniest thing I have seen in a long time," one fan commented on the video.
"is that seriously what you look like after your teeth get pulled thats not fair," another joked.
"I'm dying right now," added a third. "I can't stop watching this."
I hope there's an extended cut of this video, because I could watch Garner talk Hamilton all day long.
Advertisement