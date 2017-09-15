How To Turn Your Vintage Obsession Into A Successful Business

At first, Williams had trouble letting go of the pieces she had accumulated. "I put them in bin bags and stored them under the stairs and in the cupboards — I was becoming a hoarder." When she set up Madseventies, she was working 9 to 5 as a teacher and would spend "Saturdays shopping and Sundays shooting content in my flat." As with most self-starters, her shop was a D.I.Y. affair: "My partner let me paint a wall in our bedroom and build props, and he took the photos." This personal aspect is perhaps the key to her success. While it's hard to go awry with Bowie-inspired suits or Jagger-esque flamboyant shirts, Williams isn't the only '70s seller on the app. So what sets her apart? "I always took it very seriously, building up good reviews and responding to people quickly. But when I linked my shop to my Instagram account, that's when it blew up. I showed ways to style the pieces, and it almost told a little story."