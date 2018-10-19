Grab Bae & Get Ready For These Perfect TV Couples Costumes

Halloween is fast approaching, and you know what that means: it's time to start pondering your costume options. And if you're hoping to complete a couples costume that means double the work and shopping, so the clock is seriously ticking. If you and your partner turn to movies for inspiration, you'll simply have to choose between a wide array of Spandex and capes, because all Hollywood is essentially allowed to make these days are superhero movies. So would you like Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) or Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Michelle, a.k.a. "M.J." (Zendaya)?
Television, on the other hand, couldn't have more to offer you when it comes to couples costume inspiration. There are serious dramas like Handmaid's Tale and Westworld to whet your appetite if you're looking for some serious Halloween artistry, along with a host of Riverdale pairings to help you put the "pop" in pop culture costume.
To help you figure out which TV-inspired couples costume is right for you, we picked out some of our own favorites. Keep reading to see which one you'll want to sport come October 31. You should probably start scouting the perfect place to put that Best Couple's Costume award now.