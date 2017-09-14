Prince William Speaks Out After His Son's School Was Broken Into

It's hard enough for parents to send their child to school for the first time. But learning your child's school has been broken into? Total nightmare. That's something that Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge respectively, had to deal with earlier this week.
People reports that Prince William discussed the incident with patients while visiting a hospital in Liverpool. "It's been an interesting week," he said, a day after the security breach at Thomas's Battersea School, a private school in London. In a release, the Metropolitan Police of London confirmed that a 40 year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday, September 13 for attempted burglary and is in police custody. The police further mentioned that they are working with the school to "review its security arrangements."
Advertisement
This was His Royal Highness Prince George's first week at school, which must make the situation that much more unnerving for his royal parents, and the parents of all the children attending the school. The pint-sized prince started school on September 7, though mom Kate Middleton was unable to see him off. Middleton is currently pregnant with the couple's third child. As in her past pregnancies, she has been battling a case of Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a serious form of morning sickness.
Luckily, the royal family appears to be in good spirits about the incident. Speaking to patients, Prince Williams said that George has been "easy." "We are all seeing how long that lasts before he doesn’t want to go! He hasn’t said, ‘Have I got to do this for the rest of my life?’" Little George will quickly find out that school lasts a long time, and that learning really never ends. People adds that Prince William and Princess Kate plan to take him to or from school as much as they are able, making his transition into student life that much easier.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement