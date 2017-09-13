4 Impressive Smartphones That Won't Cost You $1000

Make no mistake: With edge-to-edge displays, fancy camera features, and improved battery life, the iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy Note8 are top of the line phones — and ones that are likely to inspire envy when you pull them out to snap a selfie. But even with monthly payment plans and trade-in deals, their price tags are less than appealing.
If you need a new phone, but don't want to spend a small fortune, there are plenty of reasonably-priced and well-reviewed smartphones to consider. They don't come with all the bells and whistles of X or the Note8, but will serve you perfectly well on a daily basis. Ahead, a few options, all under $500, worth your consideration.