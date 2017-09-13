Jennifer Lawrence Moonlights As A Bravo Reality Show Producer

It's been a hot sec since Jennifer Lawrence was on a press tour, and we've definitely missed her antics. The 27-year-old stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her upcoming film Mother! All accounts report that the film is as dark as it is baffling, but on her promotional tour Lawrence is usual hilarious, charming self.
"I am a, I guess, kind of a producer of all of the Real Housewives," she joked. "Andy Cohen and I, I would call us colleagues. I get really passionate, and I give him a lot of advice."
Jimmy Fallon also considers himself a Bravo TV aficionado, but Lawrence isn't buying it.
"Really?" she challenged the host. "But do you text him? Do you make a difference in the show like me? One of the star’s fate is kind of in my hands, so, not to brag."
She's referring to the infamous divorce between Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino which was revealed early last month.
"When Luann announced her divorce to Tom, I was horrified and shocked and my stomach dropped," Lawrence explained. "Because I realized I had just seen the reunion which means they aren’t filming. So I texted Andy and I was like, 'Get a camera in Ramona [Singer]’s face right now.' And I also told him to show the moment in the Berkshires where Bethenny [Frankel]’s crying and going, 'I just don’t think your guy’s a good guy!'"
At this point, both Fallon and the audience fell silent because her obsession seems to go beyond human comprehension.
"It’s hard to show the ways of producing if you’re not a producer," she joked.
We can't wait to see her (alleged) handywork when Real Housewives of New York hopefully returns for its 10th season. Watch the full interview below!
