Kelly Clarkson Accidentally Brought Up Vibrators On Live TV & Was Predictably Mortified

The "Since U Been Gone" singer took the situation in full stride, hiding her face behind her sign. Surely she was blushing like it was a cold winter's morning. And to be fair, the term "noisy toys" doesn't take a huge jump of imagination to lead to sex toys. The Hitachi Magic Wand , first released in the 1970s, plugs into the wall and sounds like a plane taking off. Definitely not the toy to pull out of the nightstand drawer if your housemate is in the next room. However, we should note that Kelly Clarkson did answer "I Have Never" to the question — meaning she's never "misplaced" a sex toy. Unfortunately, this writer can't say the same, as I humbly remember that time it was lost at an Airbnb. Anyway!