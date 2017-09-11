Kelly Clarkson Accidentally Brought Up Vibrators On Live TV & Was Predictably Mortified

Anything can happen on live TV. And we mean anything. That's part of the reason we tune in, in case things don't quite go as planned. It can leave us feeling all sorts of awkward.
Kelly Clarkson appeared on NBC's The Today Show and played "Never Have I Ever" on a live segment. This is already the makings of a calamity. Has anyone ever played "Never Have I Ever" and had it go well?
Huda Kotb asked the panel, "never have I ever 'misplaced' a noisy toy." She specifically meant noisy kid toys, but Clarkson thought she meant vibrating sex toys. A totally reasonable assumption! Some of them make noise! One of the panelists begins talking her child's fart gun, at which point Kelly collapses into a fit of laughter. She manages to eke out the words "I thought you meant a different kind of toy." Sheinelle Jones immediately picks up on what Kelly was talking about, and Savannah Guthrie begins fanning herself. The rest of the panel devolves into a half-embarrassed, half-amused cackle party.
The "Since U Been Gone" singer took the situation in full stride, hiding her face behind her sign. Surely she was blushing like it was a cold winter's morning. And to be fair, the term "noisy toys" doesn't take a huge jump of imagination to lead to sex toys. The Hitachi Magic Wand, first released in the 1970s, plugs into the wall and sounds like a plane taking off. Definitely not the toy to pull out of the nightstand drawer if your housemate is in the next room. However, we should note that Kelly Clarkson did answer "I Have Never" to the question — meaning she's never "misplaced" a sex toy. Unfortunately, this writer can't say the same, as I humbly remember that time it was lost at an Airbnb. Anyway!
