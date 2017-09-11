The Internet Is Obsessed With This Miss America Contestant Who Destroyed Trump On Live TV

Wood did not hesitate for an instant before answering the question. "I think that, the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing that fact, and making sure that all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now," she started firmly and defiantly, without the slightest trace of anxiety about criticizing a President known for his thin skin.