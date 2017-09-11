Story from Entertainment

The Internet Is Obsessed With This Miss America Contestant Who Destroyed Trump On Live TV

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images/Dick Clark Productions.
Miss America supposedly represents all of America, and Miss Texas stood up against hate and violence during last night's live pageant. Margana Wood of Houston, Texas had just under 20 seconds to answer a very pointed question, and she used that time to lay down her feelings about Trump.
During the Q&A portion of the event, Chris Harrison led her over to the podium, where she was asked to select a random judge's name from a bowl who would then ask her a question. The judge asked her, "Last month, a demonstration of Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and the KKK, in Charlottesville, Virginia, turned violent and a counter-protestor was killed. The president said there was shared blame with, quote "very fine people" on both sides. Were there?"
Wood did not hesitate for an instant before answering the question. "I think that, the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier addressing that fact, and making sure that all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now," she started firmly and defiantly, without the slightest trace of anxiety about criticizing a President known for his thin skin.
This is especially powerful, coming from a pageant contestant. Donald Trump was the owner of the Miss USA pageant organization from 1996 until 2015. During his time as owner, contestants said that he walked in on the contestants when they were changing, in various states of undress; an allegation he admitted to in a 2005 interview on Howard Stern. "I'll go backstage before a show, and everyone's getting dressed and ready and everything else," he told the radio host. He also famously attacked former Miss Universe Alicia Machado during the 2016 campaign, after Hillary Clinton told her story during the first presidential debate. She alleged that Trump called "Miss Piggy" after she gained weight and forced Machado to exercise in front of reporters.
Twitter lit up with reactions to her words; many users were refreshed to hear a pageant contestant speak honestly and forcefully, and not provide a canned answer to a difficult question.
