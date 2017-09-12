This Designer Just Reimagined Disney Princesses — In BDSM Gear

Most of us dropped our dream of becoming a Disney princess the moment we saw our childhood paradise clearly for what it really is: a fake castle in Florida that serves grossly overpriced candy apples. (Others needed a few gender studies courses to see how problematic the damsel in distress storyline is...) But a princess with a wild side who experiments with BDSM? That's something we can get behind — and that's exactly what we found at Philipp Plein's Spring/Summer 2018 show.
Plein's cast featured good girls (for those of you out there who will never give up on the Cinderella happy ending) and very, very bad girls, plus a whole bunch of heavily-tatted guys. And while the clothes were fit for Christian Grey's playhouse, it was the beauty looks that had our minds wandering.
The hair and makeup straddled the line between soft and hard, innocent and dangerous. There were floor-length plaits modeled after whips, skin with a post-sex flush, and body art so seductive it just might make you start to sweat.
Click ahead to see how it all came together. And next time you hear the Frozen soundtrack for the zillionth time, don't be surprised if your thoughts start to get a little dirty...
Original reporting by Mi-Anne Chan.