Of course, not everyone thinks throwing federal money at the issue — or, in this case, this particular program — is the fix. Trump's budget proposal identified it as one of a number of initiatives that “duplicate other programs, are more appropriately supported with State, local, institutional, or private funds, are outside of the Department’s core mission, or have not shown evidence of effectiveness.” Some advocates and politicians on the right say that while child care access is a problem on campuses, the solution lies not necessarily in expanding CCAMPIS, but in finding other sources for funding. Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, chairwoman of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, served as a teacher and administrator of colleges back home in North Carolina before joining Congress. Even in the 1980s, when she was president of rural Mayland Community College, demand for child care on campus was apparent. So, at the urging of a young female student, she set out to build a facility.