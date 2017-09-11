Here's Everything You Need To Shop At Ikea's Huge Fall Sale

When fall comes around, oftentimes so does the desire to transform your home into the most cozy and inviting spot possible. After all, you'll likely be spending a lot more time inside as you hunker down for the cold-weather months — and maybe even prepare to host a holiday bash.
If you're in the mood for a renewal but don't have the funds, Ikea is here to save the day. To make easing into the season a little gentler on your wallet, the retailer is slashing prices on everything from sofas to pillows to flatware. And because we know that shopping a giant sale can be overwhelming, we've picked the best deals for you to check out.
Ahead, exactly what you should be buying at Ikea's fall sale. (P.S. If you're looking for Halloween decor, Ikea has that, too.)