These Ikea Halloween Decorations Are Frightfully Cheap

Sean Santiago
Photo: Courtesy of Ikea.
Whether you're planning a seance or simply playing dress-up, Ikea has your back this Halloween (and, well, all the time). There's nothing like indulging in a few cheap and cheerful decorations to get yourself in the mood for fall's most horrifying holiday.
From blood-red candles to a DIY Dracula, click through to see our favorite spooky finds from the Swedish retailer. These items could work in your home year-round, so you don't have to invest a ton of money in decor that you'll have to stow away come November. Speaking of money, did we mention that every item is under $30? (And most are way less than that.) Your fright fest awaits, ahead.
These lanterns will set the spooky mood, inside and out.
Rotera Lantern For Tealight, Black Indoor/...
$3.99
You can use this Gothic-inspired mirror for any number of Halloween DIY projects.
Ung Drill Mirror, Oval, Black
$39.99
Photo: Courtesy of Ikea.
For a Tell-Tale Heart moment.
Famnig Hjrta Cushion, Red
$4.99
Serve up some fingers — uh, we mean, finger food — in this serving bowl.
Skyn Serving Bowl, White
$29.99
Photo: Courtesy of Ikea.
Hannibal Lecter mask, meet dog lunch box.
Smaska Lunch Box
$3.99
Like many Ikea items, this black fabric is simple, but versatile. You can make your own Dracula with it! (Check out Ikea's website for a how-to.)
Ditte Fabric, Black
$2.99
These blood-red candles are a scary-decor staple.
Sinnlig Scented Votive Candle, Red Garden ...
$2.99
For dessert, serve eyeballs from little spice jars. They're made of chocolate and marzipan! (See how-to here.)
Rajtan Spice Jar, Glass, Aluminum Color
$2.79
It's time to do tricks with your fellow candlesticks.
Fulltalig Candlestick, Set Of 3, Black
$12.99
This chic little lamp may be Halloween-appropriate, but it's also toned-down enough for any ol' day.
Solbo Table Lamp, White, Owl
$16.98
This friendly vampire puppet would love to crash your party and drink all your blood punch.
Lattjo Soft Toy, Vampire
$4.99
Greet trick-or-treaters with this sleek black bowl.
Backig Bowl, Black
$1.99
Your tea lights would look dope flickering in this candleholder.
Stabbig Decoration For Candle In Glass, Black
$4.00
