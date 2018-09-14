These Ikea Halloween Decorations Are Frightfully Cheap

Whether you're planning a seance or simply playing dress-up, Ikea has your back this Halloween (and, well, all the time). There's nothing like indulging in a few cheap and cheerful decorations to get yourself in the mood for fall's most horrifying holiday.
From blood-red candles to a DIY Dracula, click through to see our favorite spooky finds from the Swedish retailer. These items could work in your home year-round, so you don't have to invest a ton of money in decor that you'll have to stow away come November. Speaking of money, did we mention that every item is under $30? (And most are way less than that.) Your fright fest awaits, ahead.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Like many Ikea items, this black fabric is simple, but versatile. You can make your own Dracula with it! (Check out Ikea's website for a how-to.)
For dessert, serve eyeballs from little spice jars. They're made of chocolate and marzipan! (See how-to here.)
This chic little lamp may be Halloween-appropriate, but it's also toned-down enough for any ol' day.
