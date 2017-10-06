These Ikea Halloween Decorations Are Frightfully Cheap

Whether you're planning a seance or simply playing dress-up, Ikea has your back this Halloween (and, well, all the time). There's nothing like indulging in a few cheap and cheerful decorations to get yourself in the mood for fall's most horrifying holiday.
From blood-red candles to orange-and-black duvets, click through to see our favourite spooky finds from the Swedish retailer. These items could work in your home year-round, so you don't have to invest a ton of money in decor that you'll have to stow away come November. Speaking of money, did we mention that every item is under £15? (And most are way less than that.) Your fright fest awaits, ahead.