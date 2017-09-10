As the models — followed by Palermo — strutted out of the store's flagship location and took their places upon a tall structure situated right in the middle of New York's bustling Fifth Avenue, a handful of protestors and activists charged the podium, subsequently knocking down several models due to scuffles with security guards, and yelling things like "Olivia Palermo, how do you sleep at night knowing you're killing animals? Are you that ugly on the inside?" Not since the days of flour bombs and red paint that became seasonal rituals of animal rights group PETA in the '90s have we witnessed such a chaotic display.