10+ Styling Tips We're Stealing From Banana Republic

It’s official: Olivia Palermo has cemented her status as a style icon. In 2016, Banana Republic named the fashion star a global style ambassador, giving her space on its site to curate her favorite pieces. Then, earlier this year, the retailer announced Palermo would debut her first capsule collection this fall. Fast-forward to New York Fashion Week, and she’s taken over its Fifth Avenue flagship store for its debut. For those of us who remember when the street style star was the stylist antagonist on The City, we know Palermo has always served up some seious looks. Now, she wants to spread the wealth.
“This collection can be reworked in so many different ways,” Palermo tells Refinery29 at the collection's presentation while wearing a military coat, pleated ruffle-back top, tuxedo stripe pants, and glitter brogues (she called the look “casual-cool”). “You can go for the bohemian feel, you can do military[-inspired], or go more graphic.” Stand-out pieces include the jackets she designed to be worn by all genders, like this belted military option, and the olive green leather trousers (which, when styled with a red coat, make a “no-fail look” for fall).
What the collection really seemed to nail, though, is inventive styling, which is completely reflective of Palermo’s own aesthetic. On Saturday, we left the Banana Republic presentation with a laundry list of new ways to wear our old clothes. Here's 11 of them.