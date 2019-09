10+ Styling Tips We're Stealing From Banana Republic

It’s official: Olivia Palermo has cemented her status as a style icon. In 2016, Banana Republic named the fashion star a global style ambassador, giving her space on its site to curate her favorite pieces. Then, earlier this year, the retailer announced Palermo would debut her first capsule collection this fall. Fast-forward to New York Fashion Week, and she’s taken over its Fifth Avenue flagship store for its debut. For those of us who remember when the street style star was the stylist antagonist on The City, we know Palermo has always served up some seious looks . Now, she wants to spread the wealth.