Hurricane Irma has already left numerous people stranded in Florida, including Frozen’s very own Anna (a.k.a. Kristen Bell), along with her Frozen co-star's, Josh Gad, family. Like the amazing friend that she is, the actress naturally insisted on helping Gad’s relatives who were also stuck there.
Bell was in Orlando filming her upcoming movie Like Father when she suddenly realized she couldn’t evacuate in time as the storm reached category 5 winds. “So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma,” Gad captioned in a selfie of Bell with his family. “When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl. Thank you Kristin. You are truly an angel sent from above.”
The star had been preparing for the hurricane since Friday when she ran to the store and got more than enough supplies proving how ready she was to help anyone in need. “Every person I passed today was assisting someone else,” she shared in a post on the photo sharing platform. “It was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone — but happy that the community will be holding hands through this.”
She took Gad’s entire family in at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, where she was staying, the Huffington Post reports. They had no choice, but to wait out the storm there together. Nothing beats having company and here’s to hoping they all continue to stay safe as a group.
Correction: This article originally identified Kristen Bell's Frozen character as Elsa. She voiced Anna.
