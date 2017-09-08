It is officially time for sexy, historical, time traveling TV drama, all catering to the female gaze. Yes, that can only mean one thing: Outlander is back. The beloved Starz series will premiere season 3 on September 9. Je suis prest, indeed.
The sci-fi-flavored romance epic tells the story of Claire Randall Fraser (Caitriona Balfe), a married World War II nurse who accidentally finds herself going back in time after touching some magical Scottish ruins. While in 1700s Scotland, she falls for the gorgeous, valiant Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), and the pair attempt to use Claire's historical hindsight to save Scotland. The premise already sounds complicated, and Outlander has only become even more elaborate since it began. Over two seasons, fans have seen more countries, political schemes, and sexy, sexy love scenes than they can keep track of.
With season 3 on the horizon, it's time for a refresher course on all things Outlander. Keep reading to remember where we left off with Claire, Jaime, their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and more.
