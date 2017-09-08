Hilary Duff Shares Heartbreaking Story Of Her Goddaughter Escaping Hurricane Harvey In A Canoe

The news out of Texas has been absolutely horrific: Hurricane Harvey has killed 47 people, and thousands more have lost their homes. The floodwaters may be receding, but the residents of Texas will need help for months to come.
Hilary Duff shared a heartbreaking story about how her family has dealt with the storm. Duff, who grew up in Houston, told People, "My whole family is there. My dad is there, my aunt and uncle, my cousin, my cousin’s kids. My goddaughter evacuated out of her house on a canoe with her two babies."
She noted that Hurricane Irma, currently a Category 5 storm, is lurching straight toward Florida. "That could cause even more damage. So, this seems like an ongoing problem right now, and we need to just do what we can and all band together and spread love and kindness and give what you can." Irma is expected to make landfall on the mainland United States this weekend.
Like so many other people who want to help, Hilary is going to Texas in order to assist with the rebuilding efforts. "Some people have their whole neighborhoods piled in their front yard. It’s really terrible and I can’t wait to go back and do relief work and get my hands dirty, but I think a lot of water needs to clear out." In the meanwhile, Congress just voted to send $15.3 billion in federal aid money to affected areas of Texas and Louisiana. The money will no doubt help the area return to normal, but the direct-action work that Duff and other volunteers will be doing is invaluable in the immediate aftermath of the storm.
