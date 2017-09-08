Jennifer Lawrence Says Trump’s To Blame For The Hurricanes: It’s Just “Mother Nature’s Rage & Wrath”
Texas is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey while Hurricane Irma is currently making its way through the Caribbean and Florida, and Jennifer Lawrence thinks she knows why these natural disasters are suddenly popping up all over the United States. The 27-year-old spoke to Channel 4 on Wednesday, according to Page Six, and blamed the severity of the hurricanes on Donald Trump.
"You know, you’re watching these hurricanes now, and it’s really hard, especially while promoting this movie, not to feel Mother Nature’s rage and wrath," she told the channel. She believes this "rage and wrath" is in response to the election, which she described as "really startling."
While Trump certainly isn't directly to blame for the disasters, the current tense political climate does have far-reaching effects that we may not immediately realize.
"You know, it’s this new language that’s forming," Lawrence explained. "I don’t even recognize it. It’s also scary to know that climate change is due to human activity, and we continue to ignore it, and the only voice that we really have is through voting."
When things become too much, Lawrence has already revealed that she has a pretty unique way of dealing with them: a Kardashian tent. While filming Mother!, which is as intense as it is mysterious, she found this was the only way she was able to reset.
"I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life...I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK," she told Vogue last month. Thus, the tent was born.
"It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop — and gumballs," she explained. "My happy place."
