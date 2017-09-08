Your Inner Kim Kardashian Needs This 24K-Gold iPhone 8

Look down at your iPhone. Does it need a little...something? A little early-aughts-style bling that any member of the extended Kardashian fam would buy in bulk, perhaps?
Okay, here it is. London-based retailer Goldgenie has answered your prayers. The timing is just right, too, as Apple rolls out its iPhone 8 next week, on September 12 — a few days later than expected.
Apple is rumored to be launching a new "blush gold" version this time around. But if that's not glitzy enough for you, you can princess up your iPhone even more and pre-order your 24k-gold, rose gold, platinum, or 24k-gold and diamond-encrusted device now on Goldgenie's website.
Advertisement
The latter has a little diamond apple on the back (the company is in no way affiliated with Apple, however). According to Mashable, the company can also take your existing phone apart and replace the casing with solid 18k gold.
Last year, Goldgenie decked out the iPhone 7 for $3,258. No word on how much this version will cost, but we can safely say these won't be bargain-bin prices.
Advertisement