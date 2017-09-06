When Apple unveiled a rose gold version of its new iPhone, the iPhone 6s, it set off a multi-industry trend in 2015. Though Apple created it in part to appeal to Chinese customers, the color, which was more pink than it was gold, quickly spread to fashion shows, makeup, and even Blake Lively's engagement ring.
But it's been two years since rose gold made its debut, and as with anything over time, the color's popularity has lost a bit of its sheen. Fear not, bling lovers. There are rumors of a shiny new hue debuting with Apple's newest iPhone, set to be announced this coming Tuesday, September 12: A "blush gold" iPhone 8. Could this be the one iPhone color to rule them all? From the looks of it, probably yes.
Advertisement
iPhone rumors reporter Benjamin Geskin tweeted a photo of a supposed SIM card tray from the new iPhone, showing a gold color that looks more sparkly and coppery than rose gold. It's far less subdued than the already available gold iPhone. This hue is like Pat McGrath's best-selling gold pigment, but on an iPhone.
Color comparison— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017
“Blush” Gold / Rose Gold / Gold pic.twitter.com/KRx1ls85Zn
Another tweet from Geskin shows a silver SIM card tray, suggesting the new iPhone may also be available in silver.
#iPhone8 SIM Card Tray— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 5, 2017
“Blush” Gold
Silver
Black pic.twitter.com/TuCXeh4sby
These precious metals would set the new iPhone apart from those offered by Samsung, Apple's main competitor. Samsung's latest phone — the pricey, but well-reviewed, Galaxy Note8 — is only available in black and the purplish Orchid Gray hue in the U.S. The more affordable, and also recently released, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available in one metallic color, Arctic Gold. Only the Galaxy S8 Active comes in a gold finish, Titanium Gold, which is pretty similar to the iPhone's currently available gold color.
As with any Apple rumor, we'll need to wait until the official announcement to know for sure if "blush gold" is joining the iPhone family. If it does, history may repeat itself and we can expect a slew of similarly colored products to hit stores in its wake.
One thing that's for sure: If rumors of an almost $1000 iPhone are true, this rich, bling-y color certainly matches the price.
Advertisement