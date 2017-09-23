"And to me, there are two ways of looking at this issue. The first is asking what would a reasonable person say if you said that something coercive happened to you? In that case, not everyone is going to see and weigh all the myriad violations the same. The other way of looking at it is, if I feel violated by that slight, it doesn’t matter objectively how minor that slight was. And these are two incredibly different ways of looking at the same issue. There are people who are arguing both sides of this. Yet, you don’t hear that argument because it’s really theoretical, right? But that’s the real argument that’s going on. The people on the boys’ side are saying, 'No reasonable person would call this rape.' And the girls’ side is saying, 'I have PTSD so how can you tell me I wasn’t raped? I feel raped. Don’t tell me I wasn’t.'