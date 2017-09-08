This Woman Is Miss Montana's First Openly Transgender Contestant

Anita Green, 26, will make history this Sunday when she becomes the first openly transgender person to compete in the Miss Montana USA Pageant, People reports.
"I wanted to do something that I thought would be fun and challenging, and this certainly has been challenging for me," Green told the outlet. "This also gives me an opportunity for my voice to be heard."
Although this is her first pageant, Green is no stranger to the public eye or making history. In 2016 she became the first transgender delegate from Montana when she was elected to cast her vote for Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention.
As a contestant in the pageant, Green's platform is focused on helping members of the LGBTQ community and advocating for laws that will improve their lives.
"I hope that competing inspires other transgender people to feel confident in themselves, and to feel comfortable to be who they are and not be ashamed of their transgender status," Green told People.
Green had the full support of her family and friends, but she was pleasantly surprised by the warm welcome she received from her fellow competitors. "I wasn’t expecting them all to be so accepting of me, but they have been, and it’s been a wonderful experience," she said.
In preparation for Sunday night's competition, Green has been working out six days a week and eating healthy. Her boyfriend is helping her prep for the interview portion by quizzing her on potential questions.
Like every pageant competitor, Green hopes to win the competition. But regardless of the outcome, she's excited for the opportunity to share her story.
"I really wanted to make sure that my progressive message was heard on a much wider scale," she told People. "I think that the Miss Universe organization is great for letting women have their voices heard. Women oftentimes have their voices suppressed, and I think that the Miss Universe organization gives women the opportunity to shine."
