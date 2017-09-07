Taylor Swift's Music Video Director Just Came For Beyoncé & The Beyhive Swarmed Accordingly

Beyoncé wore lipstick too omg she must've copied that part too pic.twitter.com/FZ9kGBbQ7z— Matthew? (@mattquijano29) September 7, 2017
Joseph Kahn really lost his mind......now he's saying BEYONCE copied Bad Blood? I hope the Hive is in his mentions every day ripping him— K (@antiszayn) September 7, 2017
@JosephKahn where the hell do you get telling the #TheBeyhive @Beyonce copied Taylor Swift video shut the hell up— Kelvin Smith-Meyers (@sassyboy226) September 7, 2017
This gif goes to @JosephKahn after his most recent interview about Beyoncé copying Bad Blood.... pic.twitter.com/xZNqy6KvVF— Randy Cook Jr. (@randy_monster21) September 7, 2017
Now I like @JosephKahn work as much as the next guy but if you really wanna go on record saying that @Beyonce is copying your work... pic.twitter.com/DO3ztD66Sm— Kwabena Boateng (@mr_boatango) September 7, 2017
Joseph Kahn trying to go one tweet without mentioning Beyoncé for attention pic.twitter.com/uTH6JVVebt— lizzie mcguire (@ghostandhaunted) September 7, 2017
Sure Jan. That's why you're trying so hard to keep this Taylor vid story alive. Going as far as to re-imagine Beyoncé in a crop top.— Giselle|Piaget (@xoBeyHivexo) September 7, 2017
how tf did Beyoncé copy bad blood lmfao seek help @JosephKahn— Alessandro? (@meIodramaticbey) September 7, 2017
do people actually think joseph kahn believes that beyonce copied taylor because she wore a black crop top or can we all recognise context— ellie bate (@eleanorbate) September 7, 2017
Why is everyone afraid of the Beyhive? What can they do? Pop out of your twitter screen and force you to wear Gucci?— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) September 1, 2017