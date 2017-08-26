Story from Music

These Taylor Swift "Formation" Memes Cut To The Quick

Cameron Glover
Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.
Taylor Swift found herself back in the spotlight after dropping the first single from her latest album, Reputation. Though the full video won't premiere until the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, more than a few people noticed something interesting from the clip that was released as a teaser.
In the footage from "Look What You Made Me Do," a few similarities to Beyoncé's "Formation" video were spotted. Twitter users took note of Swift's stance in front of her dancers, her incorporation of black leotards, and Southern Gothic looking set she used.
Even though a few coincidences don't necessarily mean that the video is a complete copy, Twitter's hackles were quickly raised and memes poking fun at Swift, and the similarities started rolling out. Many people took the lyrics from "Formation" and, er, remixed them to fit Taylor Swift's aesthetic.
Here's what a few Twitter users had to say about it:
The director of the "Look What You Made Me Do" video, had this to say about the comparisons to Beyonce's work: In a tweet, he shared that he's not only worked with Beyoncé a few times, but that "She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space. Love and respect to Bey." He later added that "Also there's something to that 'formation' shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :) #LWYMMDvideo #SneakyAsian"
We can only wait and see what he means with the premiere of the full video at the Video Music Awards, but we can only hope that this settles the mix up once and for all.
Correction: An earlier version of this article misidentified the name of Taylor Swift's forthcomgin album. It is Reputation, not Redemption.
