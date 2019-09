Your Collection Of Funky, '70s-Era Sunglasses Just Got Bigger

Everybody says the '90s are trending. But what about the '70s? Disco? Studio 54? The colorful era is by no means forgotten — with help, in part, by the rise in vintage — but capturing the true vibe of the decade doesn't stop at recycled band tees. There are suede boots, fringe vests, sailor caps, bell bottoms, and so many more elements to splurge on. But look no further than Monse 's latest premiere for the perfect place to start. The New York-based brand debuted an eyewear collaboration at its spring 2018 runway show with Morgenthal Frederics that goes beyond a trusty pair of rose-colored glasses.