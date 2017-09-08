Your Collection Of Funky, '70s-Era Sunglasses Just Got Bigger

Everybody says the '90s are trending. But what about the '70s? Disco? Studio 54? The colorful era is by no means forgotten — with help, in part, by the rise in vintage — but capturing the true vibe of the decade doesn't stop at recycled band tees. There are suede boots, fringe vests, sailor caps, bell bottoms, and so many more elements to splurge on. But look no further than Monse's latest premiere for the perfect place to start. The New York-based brand debuted an eyewear collaboration at its spring 2018 runway show with Morgenthal Frederics that goes beyond a trusty pair of rose-colored glasses.
At a price point that may take a little getting used to — ahem, $475 - $495 — the collection of retro lenses reflects duo Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia's idea of creating meaningful accessories that represent the workmanship and style that are at the heart of both brands. The collection boasts three styles of aviators, all handmade in Japan from acetate and titanium. Of the collaboration, Kim and Garcia told Refinery29 that the frames "have a sense of mischief from the '70s."
And mischievous they are. All of the frames are equipped with backside anti-reflective coating, which means you can see out, but they can't see in. "The collection really came together naturally," Jeff Press of Morgenthal Frederics said in an official press release. "Laura and Fernando are so confident in their vision, we were really able to achieve something sexy and sleek. I think the wash lenses were the perfect finishing touch."
We've got your exclusive first look at the lenses in the slideshow ahead, which should give you enough time to start saving your pennies for when they hit stores in February of next year.