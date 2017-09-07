Of course, Jax And Brittany could be all IVF explainers and thoughtful tretises on how expensive it is for some women to welcome a child. Of course, there has to be some signature Jax Taylor nonsense to fill the half-hour series. We see that during the all-important fundraiser, when the Vanderpump Rules star’s sweet gesture turns into a major financial commitment. At the top of the event, Jax pledges to match whatever amount is raised that evening. Aw, how nice. Then it slowly starts to dawn on him that attendees are dropping serious cash on the Cartwrights. One person hands over a $1,000 check. Someone else donates $110 umprompted, possibly just to mess with Jax. Cue the bartender repeatedly touching his face in anxiety and “jokingly” telling Brittany he “blacked out,” hinting he can’t possibly match the nearly $12,000 raised. While Jax seemingly still made the donation, the jokey, “Oh, he’s so nervous!” mini plot does take away from the genuinely touching IVF manner at hand.