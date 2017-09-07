There's zero question that Lady Gaga has been a very busy lady. Between a killer Super Bowl performance to her witchy role on American Horror Story: Roanoke, it's been hard to keep up with the "Diamond Heart" singer.
Now, the pop icon is giving fans a sneak peek into that whirlwind: The trailer for the Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two has dropped, and it's proving to be an intimate look at the world according to Gaga.
Per the description of the trailer, the new doc will explore career highlights like the making of Gaga's Joanne album, and her gravity-defying Super Bowl performance, but also examine some more personal stuff, like "heartbreak" and how Gaga copes with chronic pain.
While we don't yet know if it will be addressed in the doc, the "heartbreak" could refer to a romantic one. The "Born This Way" songstress split from fiancé and Chicago Fire actor Taylor Kinney in July of 2016, right around the time Five Foot Two examines.
The American Horror Story actress also shared details of her struggle with chronic pain to Instagram in November of 2016, writing:
"Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors. I think about Joanne too and her strength and the day gets a little easier. Plus I got @wanaynay by my side. 'Hey Girl, we can make it easy if we lift each other.'"
Fans of Gaga on the small screen can also look forward to seeing some behind-the-scenes action from American Horror Story: Roanoke, in which she played an actress portraying original supreme witch Scathach.
The new doc drops on Netflix September 22. Watch the trailer below.
