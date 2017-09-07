"We were about to live physically on the street if I didn't have that role [on Shake It Up!]," Thorne admitted to podcast host Josh Horowitz. "We were living off Stouffer's coupons, and that's all we had to eat every day. That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you're a single mom raising four kids with debt and you have nothing to your name, it's fucking shitty."