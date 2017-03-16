Cole Sprouse might have just revealed his first celebrity crush.
You probably recognize Sprouse from his current role as Riverdale's Jughead, or his time starring in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alongside his twin brother, Dylan. But long before his was a household name, Sprouse had a recurring role on Friends, as Ross's son Ben.
In a new interview with the New York Post, the former child star shared that there was one factor that made filming the NBC sitcom difficult. Namely: He had a crush on star Jennifer Aniston.
"I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her," Sprouse told the Post. I was infatuated. I was speechless — I'd get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank … It was so difficult."
Sprouse also said it was "quite intimidating" to work alongside "megalithic actors" on such a popular show. But he added that being a part of Friends "was a really wonderful experience," and that all of its stars were "tremendously nice." Sprouse says he hasn't seen any of the cast since the show ended, though.
And while we'd expect people on the street to spot Sprouse as Jughead or Cody, it turns out he actually does get recognized for his brief time as Ben, too.
"Because Friends is on Netflix, there’s a renewed interest from that," Sprouse told the Post. "Having responded to a Disney show for such a long time, people can call me 'Ben' on the street and I will turn around. It's a funny little process. Now people are calling me 'Jughead' — it's a strange feeling when you start getting called something new."
